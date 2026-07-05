Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.32% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 664.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,009.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPRT alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 43.46%.The business's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 100.79%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Essential Properties Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Essential Properties Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here