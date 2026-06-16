Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's 5th Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,638 shares during the period. Establishment Labs comprises approximately 2.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.24% of Establishment Labs worth $47,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company's stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Establishment Labs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the company's stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Establishment Labs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.14.

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Establishment Labs Price Performance

ESTA opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.96. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. The firm had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Establishment Labs's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $7,919,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,952,351.68. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock worth $22,854,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report).

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