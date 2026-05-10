Ethic Inc. Acquires 13,321 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,482 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,831,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,157,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $881,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,820 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,592,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $662,552,000 after acquiring an additional 440,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $407,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,516,832.19. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,444,040 in the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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