Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,967 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $155.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target to $169 as Permian, Guyana Production Power 2026

Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus.

Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Exxon Mobil Uses AI Seismic Tools To Reshape Guyana Project Pipeline

ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Neutral Sentiment: A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. ExxonMobil Must Face InterOil Founder's $1B Suit Over Post-Merger Payments

A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about Iran-related oil price spikes and Shell’s trading windfall underscore how geopolitics are moving the energy sector, but they do not directly change ExxonMobil’s fundamentals on their own.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $989,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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