Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,072 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,786 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $331.70 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $355.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.15%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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