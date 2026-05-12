Ethic Inc. Buys 1,148 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Ethic Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,798 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 4,821 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $931.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $787.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.68 and a 1 year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EME. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $799.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 43,077 shares of company stock valued at $32,564,911 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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