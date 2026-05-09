Ethic Inc. Buys 15,431 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,140,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Weiss Ratings raised TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here