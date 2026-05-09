Ethic Inc. Buys 6,167 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,547 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $703,675,000 after buying an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.37.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $228.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,966. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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