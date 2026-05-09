Ethic Inc. Buys 8,268 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,824 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company's stock worth $3,543,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,278,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147,940 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RTX by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after acquiring an additional 846,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.59.

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RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $126.03 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

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About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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