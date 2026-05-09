Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ethic Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $77,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

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Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

TSLA opened at $428.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.98, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

More Tesla News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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