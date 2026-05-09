Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,294 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of Ethic Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $135,839,000 after purchasing an additional 184,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 0.7%

ORCL stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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