Ethic Inc. Purchases 11,339 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.00.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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