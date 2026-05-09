Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,435 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $137.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.90 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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