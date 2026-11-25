Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Free Report) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012,074 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,124,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.33% of Etsy worth $143,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Etsy by 155.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 140,638 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,698.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 63.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Etsy from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore set a $83.00 price target on Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Etsy to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.07.

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Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETSY opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $97.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $6.55. The firm had revenue of $692.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.04 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latest Etsy News

Investors following ETSY have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Etsy said it would rewrite its AI-related terms after sellers objected to language they feared could allow their work to be used for AI training. Clarifying the policy may help address the backlash, though the revised terms’ impact remains to be seen. Etsy Rewrites AI Training Terms After Sellers Close Shops

Etsy said it would rewrite its AI-related terms after sellers objected to language they feared could allow their work to be used for AI training. Clarifying the policy may help address the backlash, though the revised terms’ impact remains to be seen. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders bought 31,935 Etsy call options on Monday, 383% above typical volume. This points to heightened bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Options traders bought 31,935 Etsy call options on Monday, 383% above typical volume. This points to heightened bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Coverage says some artists have closed or are considering closing their shops over the AI policy, with Etsy alternatives getting renewed attention. Seller departures could weaken Etsy’s distinct inventory and marketplace appeal, while the timing ahead of Small Business Saturday may amplify reputational risks. Etsy Promised to ‘Keep Commerce Human’—Now Creators Are Fleeing Over AI Terms Before Small Business Saturday Etsy alternatives get a fresh look as sellers weigh AI terms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $456,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $456,840. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 28,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,607,082.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,556,000. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 129,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,393 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates an online marketplace that connects buyers with independent sellers offering distinctive and creative goods. Its platform features products such as handmade items, vintage goods, craft supplies, clothing, jewelry, home décor and art. Founded in 2005 in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has grown into a global marketplace serving buyers and sellers in numerous countries. The company's platform provides sellers with tools to list and promote products, communicate with customers and manage orders, while giving shoppers ways to discover items from small businesses and individual creators.

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