Eukles Asset Management Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Eukles Asset Management decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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