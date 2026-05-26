Eukles Asset Management Makes New $505,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,770 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,693,247,000 after buying an additional 580,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after acquiring an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $724,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $907,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $193.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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