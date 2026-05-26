Eukles Asset Management Sells 15,234 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Eukles Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management's holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,626,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $800,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,381,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $337,292,000 after buying an additional 168,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $158,295,000 after buying an additional 436,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $90.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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