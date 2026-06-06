EULAV Asset Management Acquires 248,497 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,014.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 248,497 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $25,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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