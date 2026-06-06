EULAV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:UBER opened at $70.84 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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