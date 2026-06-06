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EULAV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Fair Isaac logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • EULAV Asset Management cut its Fair Isaac stake by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 17,600 shares and leaving it with 30,900 shares worth about $52.24 million.
  • Fair Isaac shares were down 2.2% to $1,140.90, with the stock still well below its 52-week high of $1,998.01 but above its low of $870.01.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $12.50 versus $11.03 expected and revenue of $691.68 million; it also maintained FY2026 EPS guidance of 40.45.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fair Isaac.

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $52,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,140.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,381.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $870.01 and a twelve month high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.Fair Isaac's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,619.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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