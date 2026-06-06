EULAV Asset Management Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 186.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $151.49 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.79 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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