EULAV Asset Management Sells 24,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,410 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Intuit were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness.

Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness. Positive Sentiment: Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile.

Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile. Neutral Sentiment: Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst.

Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further.

Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further. Negative Sentiment: News coverage focused on Intuit’s steep recent decline and investors “asking tough questions,” reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock after the selloff. Article Title

Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $296.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.67 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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