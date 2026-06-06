EULAV Asset Management Sells 8,990 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.1% of EULAV Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $466.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.48 billion, a PE ratio of 152.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $358.36 and its 200-day moving average is $264.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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