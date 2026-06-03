Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research set a $97.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $228,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,785.96. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $98,630.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,273,187.78. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,043 shares of company stock valued at $551,737. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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