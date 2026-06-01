Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,002 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Veeva Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Zacks Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $333.00 to $317.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.97 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.09. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Veeva Systems's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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