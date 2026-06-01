Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $9,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total value of $567,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,483,834.44. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,087. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $301.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.38 and a 200-day moving average of $354.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 0.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.28 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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