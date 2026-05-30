Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 191,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,279,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.07% of GE Vernova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $4,872,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of GEV opened at $968.81 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $996.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $806.32. The stock has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.65 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

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GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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