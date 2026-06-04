Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,753 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $521,563,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumentum Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $938.00 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $875.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.97.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish case for more upside. Northland Securities adjusts PT on Lumentum

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish case for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Nvidia’s shift from copper to optical interconnects in AI data centers, putting Lumentum at the center of a major long-term growth theme. Nvidia optics shift puts Lumentum at center of AI data centers

Market commentary highlighted Nvidia’s shift from copper to optical interconnects in AI data centers, putting Lumentum at the center of a major long-term growth theme. Positive Sentiment: Optical networking stocks broadly rallied as investors piled into AI-related infrastructure names, which has helped lift sentiment toward Lumentum alongside peers like Coherent and Corning. Why Coherent and Lumentum stocks jumped on Tuesday

Optical networking stocks broadly rallied as investors piled into AI-related infrastructure names, which has helped lift sentiment toward Lumentum alongside peers like Coherent and Corning. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that a director sold 4,000 shares, but the sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so it is less likely to be interpreted as a negative fundamental signal. Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sells 4,000 shares

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 39,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citic Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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