Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Stake in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,002 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,606 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $126.23 and a one year high of $154.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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