Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,342 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $38,323,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.08% of United Rentals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,247,762,000 after purchasing an additional 631,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,557,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,315,086 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,255,460,000 after buying an additional 83,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,088,209 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,386 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $905,313,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,006.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE URI opened at $996.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $854.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $845.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $681.98 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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