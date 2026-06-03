Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires Shares of 10,327 Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,327 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price target on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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