Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires Shares of 65,660 Samsara Inc. $IOT

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Samsara by 953.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOT. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

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Samsara Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,860.92, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Samsara's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 31,081 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $970,038.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,583,217.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $946,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,799,433.60. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,717,947 shares of company stock valued at $79,747,111. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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