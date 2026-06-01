Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,326 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $12,808,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.08% of Reliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $344.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Reliance Stock Up 0.2%

Reliance stock opened at $381.37 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $386.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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