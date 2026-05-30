Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 439,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $119,229,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.09% of Analog Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Analog Devices by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,702 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $413.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.80 and a fifty-two week high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Article on Raymond James raising ADI price target

Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Article on Evercore ISI target hike

Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Article on industrial segment growth

Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Zacks article on ADI earnings and outlook

ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign.

CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and technology-sector strength is also providing a favorable backdrop for ADI shares.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $31,519,000. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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