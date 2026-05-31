Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,823,677 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $23,949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F

Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Ford to $20 from $17 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Ford to $20 from $17 and reiterated a rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Ford has been identified as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract traders looking for recent winners and help extend the rally.

Ford has been identified as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract traders looking for recent winners and help extend the rally. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on Ford’s battery pivot and new subsidiary, viewing it as a possible multi-year growth driver beyond traditional vehicle sales. Benzinga article

Investors are increasingly focused on Ford’s battery pivot and new subsidiary, viewing it as a possible multi-year growth driver beyond traditional vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Ford with General Motors highlighted how legacy automakers are benefiting from AI-related and battery-storage opportunities, not just new-car sales. Barrons article

Coverage comparing Ford with General Motors highlighted how legacy automakers are benefiting from AI-related and battery-storage opportunities, not just new-car sales. Positive Sentiment: Ford has also been discussed on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce bullish sentiment and keep the stock on traders’ radar. Benzinga article

Ford Motor Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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