Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,787 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $13,989,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $340.25. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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