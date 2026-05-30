Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,254,653 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $106,869,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.15% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $1,627,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 209,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,113,193.92. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.34.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1%

MRVL stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $218.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL.

Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL. Positive Sentiment: A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story.

A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise.

Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move.

Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin expansion is slowing as custom chip costs rise and competition intensifies, which could limit earnings leverage if revenue growth cools.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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