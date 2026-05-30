Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 107,719 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,719 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $71,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $525.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly reinstated a Buy rating on Intuit, which can help support sentiment and signal that Wall Street still sees long-term value in the shares.

Bank of America reportedly reinstated a rating on Intuit, which can help support sentiment and signal that Wall Street still sees long-term value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Intuit expanded Mailchimp AI tools and integrations , including Analytics AI and connections with platforms like Shopify, Canva, Wix, WooCommerce, and Claude, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative and small-business software momentum. Article: Intuit Expands Mailchimp AI Tools And Integrations For Small Business Growth

Intuit expanded , including Analytics AI and connections with platforms like Shopify, Canva, Wix, WooCommerce, and Claude, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative and small-business software momentum. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting how Intuit is overcoming fears of AI disruption may reassure investors that AI is acting more as a tailwind than a threat to its core software franchises. Article: Here’s How Intuit (INTU) is Overcoming the Fears of AI Disruption

Commentary highlighting how may reassure investors that AI is acting more as a tailwind than a threat to its core software franchises. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Intuit vs. PayPal frame INTU as a strong fintech/software contender, but they are more of an industry comparison than a direct catalyst. Article: Intuit vs. PayPal: Which Fintech Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Articles comparing frame INTU as a strong fintech/software contender, but they are more of an industry comparison than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is also getting more analyst and investor attention after its earnings call and recent coverage, but these items mainly keep the stock in focus rather than changing the fundamental story.

Intuit is also getting more analyst and investor attention after its earnings call and recent coverage, but these items mainly keep the stock in focus rather than changing the fundamental story. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and a securities-fraud investigation were announced, alleging possible pricing-related issues and false or misleading statements. That legal pressure could weigh on the shares and keep volatility elevated. Article: INTU Securities News: Intuit Investigated for Securities Fraud Over Pricing Issues

Multiple law firms and a securities-fraud investigation were announced, alleging possible pricing-related issues and false or misleading statements. That legal pressure could weigh on the shares and keep volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: Argus lowered its price target on Intuit to $480 from $580 after the company reduced guidance, suggesting some near-term caution despite keeping a Buy rating.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $331.53 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $390.41 and its 200 day moving average is $498.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $300.50 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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