Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 1,196,480 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,196,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $256,466,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 44,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 513.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,540,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $516.03 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.62 and a 1-year high of $527.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $327.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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