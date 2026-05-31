Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 233,225 Target Corporation $TGT

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 233,225 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $22,736,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.05% of Target as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,195,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,377,031,000 after acquiring an additional 911,964 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Target by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,913,883 shares of the retailer's stock worth $170,278,000 after acquiring an additional 533,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,162,050 shares of the retailer's stock worth $311,911,000 after acquiring an additional 461,495 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 439,839 shares of the retailer's stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 413,871 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Target Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE TGT opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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