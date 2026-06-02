Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 25,196 Dollar General Corporation $DG

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE DG opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on DG

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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