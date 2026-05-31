Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 84,349 The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,349 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,472,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $24,167,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $7,955,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 746,883 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $208,545,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $311.47.

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Key Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JP Morgan upgraded Travelers Companies (TRV) , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook.

JP Morgan upgraded , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on Travelers Companies , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street.

Piper Sandler reiterated a rating on , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow.

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of $7.71 per share beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance.

Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance. Neutral Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Source

DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Source

Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s recent softness may reflect profit-taking after a strong run and a valuation that some analysts view as more balanced following its earnings beat and dividend increase.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9%

TRV opened at $291.68 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.19 and a fifty-two week high of $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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