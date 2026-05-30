Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 884,630 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 884,630 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $72,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.30 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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