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Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 91,123 F5, Inc. $FFIV

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
F5 logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. opened a new position in F5, buying 91,123 shares valued at about $23.3 million in the fourth quarter, giving it roughly 0.16% ownership of the company.
  • F5 reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting $3.90 EPS versus estimates of $3.47 and revenue of $811.7 million, up 11% year over year. The company also issued Q3 2026 and FY 2026 guidance above prior expectations.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally constructive on the stock, with several firms raising price targets; MarketBeat says F5 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $379.89. At the same time, company insiders recently sold shares, including CFO Edward Cooper Werner and EVP Thomas Dean Fountain.
  • Interested in F5? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,123 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $23,265,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.16% of F5 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 968 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,569 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.0%

FFIV stock opened at $383.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $399.59. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $327.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.86.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,017,100. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $7,966,227. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $379.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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