Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $1.10 Million in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,092 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,147 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OMAB alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 3.2%

OMAB stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $213.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $2.9165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 571.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.12%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company's core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here