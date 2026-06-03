Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $1.18 Million in onsemi $ON

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,812 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.48.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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