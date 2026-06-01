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Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $12.52 Million in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Marriott International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. initiated a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter, buying 40,300 shares valued at about $12.52 million.
  • Marriott reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS of $2.72, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year; the company also raised guidance for FY 2026 and Q2 2026.
  • The board approved a higher quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, up from $0.67, and analysts remain broadly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and average target price of $382.07.
  • Interested in Marriott International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,518,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company's stock worth $157,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock worth $381,654,000 after purchasing an additional 124,759 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock worth $100,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares during the period. Finally, FMB Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $375.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.55 and a fifty-two week high of $388.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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