Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $1.28 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,091 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 73,404 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,983,838 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $198,285,000 after purchasing an additional 716,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,301 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 313,472 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 119,587 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 30,058 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of BAH stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $120.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report).

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