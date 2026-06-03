Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $1.70 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,492 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Delta Air Lines to $105 from $90 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for DAL . Article Link

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Delta Air Lines to $105 from $90 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside for . Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis noted that Delta’s stock has been building momentum over the last week, month, and quarter, suggesting investors are rewarding the airline’s improving business outlook. Article Link

Recent analysis noted that Delta’s stock has been building momentum over the last week, month, and quarter, suggesting investors are rewarding the airline’s improving business outlook. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Delta’s earnings call highlighted the company’s people-first culture and continued operational strength, reinforcing the view that management execution and brand strength support the stock. Article Link

Coverage of Delta’s earnings call highlighted the company’s people-first culture and continued operational strength, reinforcing the view that management execution and brand strength support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison piece pitted Delta against United Airlines, focusing on premium partnerships, global reach, margins, and risk management, but did not point to a fresh fundamental shift for DAL . Article Link

A comparison piece pitted Delta against United Airlines, focusing on premium partnerships, global reach, margins, and risk management, but did not point to a fresh fundamental shift for . Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Delta’s recent share-price weakness during a broader market uptick, but the move appeared more like short-term trading volatility than a company-specific setback. Article Link

Several articles focused on Delta’s recent share-price weakness during a broader market uptick, but the move appeared more like short-term trading volatility than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage noted Delta’s stock fell in the latest session despite an uptick elsewhere, which may weigh on near-term sentiment if investors continue rotating out of airlines. Article Link

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,574,466. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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