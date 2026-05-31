Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $39.64 Million in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $39,640,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.13% of Synchrony Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $14,941,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 829,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,950,966.96. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,630 shares of company stock worth $25,731,741. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The company's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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